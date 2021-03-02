Teaching heroes get top marks at Blackboard Awards virtual gala

Teachers from across Belfast were in the spotlight on Friday past as the annual Blackboard Awards went virtual to salute their heroics during the pandemic.

Among those honoured were teachers from the integrated, Irish medium, controlled and Catholic Maintained sectors from every corner of the city. (You can see full list of honourees online.)

The Award for the school which went above and beyond to help its students weather the Covid storm went to Strandtown Primary in East Belfast.

Many congratulations to Mrs Cunningham who, on Friday, received her award & recognition for ‘Educationalist of the Year’ at the virtual Blackboard Awards 2021.



We are all very proud of you, continuing to go the extra mile for every child despite the challenges of the Pandemic. pic.twitter.com/nwjKzvT22o — Fane Street Primary (@fanest_ps) March 1, 2021

Sponsors of the event, which was broadcast live from the NIAVAC studios in East Belfast, were Lidl, Cirdan, Flynn, Woodvale Construction, St Mary's University College, Comhairle na Gaelscolaíohta and Maritime Belfast Trust.

Presenter Lynette Faye told an audience of over 300 guests watching in their homes across the city that teachers had been first to answer the Covid call. "Their courage and resolve has been an antidote to the fear and confusion which Covid engenders," she said. "Their commitment a boon to a community under siege from the Coronavirus."

WHEN THE ALL SAINTS COMING MARCHING IN: St Mary's University College award for teachers who had helped the community during pandemic went to Conor Kennedy and Emma McCully of All Saints College

Opening the event, Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey paid tribute to teachers for stepping up to help pupils and parents make the transition to home learning. "The Covid-19 pandemic has brought much anguish and suffering to us but amid the turmoil, we should reflect on those in our society who have met the challenge head-on and continue to serve our community," he said. "From the rapid transformation of the classroom into a Covid-safe environment, to caring for the children of our frontline medical workers, for conducting online lessons and providing digital resources, our teachers and classroom assistants have met their calling to support and protect our children and their parents."

Guest speaker, Children's Commission Koulla Yiasouma addressed the ninth annual awards ceremony live. "The pandemic has taught us many things about ourselves and the communities we live in," she said, "but one of the big things it taught us is the role the education and schools have in the lives of our families and our young people."

She said the importance of teachers to the development of our children can't be overestimated. "You share the love of learning with young people and enthuse them to learn but you also instil in them the belief that they can achieve."

I am very proud and delighted to inform you all that our own Mr Rodgers has just been presented with the Blackboard Teaching Heroes of the Pandemic Principal's Award. I'm sure we can all agree it's very richly deserved! Well done and congratulations Mr Rodgers! Mrs Mac Allister pic.twitter.com/Af3GTSVk48 — St Teresa’s Primary School, Belfast (@teresa_belfast) February 26, 2021

Emma McGuigan, teacher at Ballymacward primary school on the Rock Road outside Belfast caught the mood of the evening when she thanked her colleagues and parents for pulling together during the pandemic. By working together, staff, parents and children had, she said, "made my job very easy" despite the mammoth challenges of Covid.

You can watch back on the 2021 Blackboard Awards online. 'Admission' if £5 with £2 from each ticket going to the Cancer Lifeline charity.