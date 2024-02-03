Tectonic plates shift at Stormont as Michelle O'Neill takes First Minister position

FIRST AMONG EQUALS: Michelle O'Neill makes history by becoming the first nationalist-republican as head of government in the North

In a move no-one could have envisaged when the Good Friday Agreement resuscitated Stormont 26 years ago, Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill today became the First Minister of the North of Ireland.

In an emotional address to the Assembly - where Sinn Féin is now the party with the biggest number of seats - the new First Minster urged colleagues to make power sharing work "because collectively we are charged with leading and delivering for al of our people".

She added: "As an Irish republican, I pledge co-operation and genuine honest effort with those colleagues who are British, of a unionist tradition and who cherish the Union. This is an Assembly for all — Catholic, Protestant and dissenter. Despite our different outlooks and views on the future constitutional position, the public rightly demands the we co-operate, deliver and work together."

Sinn Féin also took the Infrastructure, Economy and Finance portfolios while the DUP — who selected Emma Little-Pengelly as deputy First Minister — opted for Education and Communities with Justice and Agriculture going to the Alliance Party and Health returning to Robin Swann of the UUP.

Junior Ministers are West Belfast Irish speaker and former world handball champ Aisling O'Reilly of Sinn Féin and Pam Cameron of the DUP.

There was a stir in the chamber when the DUP put forward Paul Givan — whose move to sink the Líofa Irish language bursary scheme led to the collapse of the Executive in 2017 – rather than opting to fill the Finance Department role. Sinn Féin's Caoimhe Archibald, who had been tipped for Education, was then, after a break in proceedings to allow parties to consider further options, shuffled across by Sinn Féin to take the finance brief.

📍🚨"Today is a good day for Northern Ireland": @duponline leader Sir @J_Donaldson_MP looks ahead to a prosperous and exciting future for this place.



He says today is also a day to remember victims and to "not forget our past."



Political Reporter @jamesgould23 is there. pic.twitter.com/4CuRphUkPC — Cool FM News (@newsoncool) February 3, 2024

The DUP's corralling of the education and communities roles struck a sour note with Irish language activists who see both departments as core to the demands of the Irish language community.

"Today should have been a day full of optimism and hope for the Irish language community but the overriding emotion is one of disappointment," said Pádraig Ó Tiarnaigh of Conradh na Gaeilge. "Outstanding commitments for Irish language rights, including the long-overdue appointment of an Irish language Commissioner, did not feature in any speech in today's Assembly meeting. In the meantime many in the Irish language Community would have expected Sinn Féin to take either the Communities or Education portfolios, by extension in charge of Irish Medium Education or Language promotion and funding.

2 Ministers, from the party that has done most in recent times to block fairness & language rights for Irish language community in the north, appointed to historically most important depts for language’s future



Lá Díomách

Pobal & tosaíochtaí #Gaeilge ar lár#CothromNaFéinne? — Julian de Spáinn (@juleser1) February 3, 2024

"With the DUP, whose track record in both of these Departments is well known, in charge of both, we now know we will face a battle a day to ensure equality and parity of esteem for the Irish language in the coming years."