FÉILE 2021: Teddies at the ready for Féile’s Dunville Park picnic

READY: Siblings Caragh and Luisne with their favourite teddy bears ahead of the Féile Teddy Bear's Picnic

IF you go down to Dunville Park this Sunday you will be sure of a big surprise, as a host of fluffy friends congregate for Féile 21’s annual Teddy Bear’s Picnic.

Teddies of all ages – and their owners – are welcome to come along this Sunday between 12-3pm to enjoy inflatables, arts and crafts, a petting farm and a graffiti wall art, with a few other surprises to add to the fun.

Be sure to grab a packed lunch, blanket, and of course a Teddy Bear. There will even be a competition for the Best Dressed Teddy Bear and owner, so get creative.

The event is proudly supported by Translink.

For sports fans Translink will also run an enhanced late night bus service for the scheduled boxing event at Falls Park on Friday night.

Visitors attending all Féile events can choose from a range of Glider and Metro ticket options, including a Family and Friends ticket offering up to two adults and four children unlimited day travel across Belfast for just £9.

Family and Friends tickets are available Monday to Friday (after 9.30am) and Saturdays and Sundays (anytime) and are available from the driver on the day of travel, from main bus stations and Glider Halts – plan your journey here.

Passengers are reminded to use hand sanitisers at stations and cashless payments. Face covering must also be worn in respect of others unless exempt.