Teenage boy injured after Twinbrook assault

ASSAULT: A teenage boy is recovering following an altercation near Brook Leisure Centre in Twinbrook

STAFF at Brook Leisure Centre have been praised after coming to the assistance of a teenage boy who was assaulted near the facility on Tuesday night.

The PSNI have confirmed that the assault took place shortly after 9pm.

A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that the boy was struck and knocked to the ground sustaining a bump to his head which required medical attention.

"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information about the incident or who may be able to help with our investigation, is asked to call officers in Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1973 24/01/23.”

A spokesperson from the Ambulance Service confirmed that "one emergency crew and one Officer" were dispatched to the incident.

"One person was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children by Ambulance."

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker expressed his gratitude to the staff at Brook Leisure Centre and the emergency services for their response.

“An altercation occurred in the vicinity of Brooke Leisure Centre yesterday evening,” he said.

“One young person was injured and thankfully they are now recovering well in hospital.

“I want to thank the Brooke Leisure Centre staff and the emergency services for their quick and professional response. It is greatly appreciated.”