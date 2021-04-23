Tensions rise with loyalist protests but Springfield Road remains calm

WHILE tensions on the Shankill Road and Lanark Way rose once again on Monday night, the Springfield Road remained calm.

This week loyalists renewed their protests against the Irish Sea border after the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip. Two weeks ago their were clashes on the Springfield Road after loyalists breached the gates at the Lanark Way peace line.

Clonard Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan said: “Political and community representatives along with youth workers were on the ground again at Lanark Way to prevent any serious escalation of community tension and to ensure the community is kept safe.

“Thankfully there was no trouble at this end.

“We need to see an end to the illegal protests, which are fuelling tensions.”

Elsewhere in the North, footage appeared on social media of a number of illegal band parades and protests.

In a bizarre scene, loyalist Jamie Bryson was pictured addressing a crowd from the top of a wheelie bin outside Newtownards Police Station.

The latest protests came after messages circulated on social media from a group calling themselves the Loyalist Resistance Force.

In the messages, the group state that they are “ex military personnel and hardline grass root loyalists [sic].”

“We have all seen with our own eyes how drugs have destroyed our communities completely,” the message read.

Our Cllr Claire Canavan has been delivering food parcels to the elderly and vulnerable in the area. The community has stood strong in efforts to reduce tensions in the area. pic.twitter.com/KuYnZtWM56 — Clonard Martyrs Sinn Féin Cumann (@ClonardSF) April 16, 2021

“If this is not what you want we are therefore asking the normal/grassroots people to come out and support this group to rid our communities of the parasites peddling drugs to our young and old.

“We have units already operating who are involved in the recent unrest across the province.

“These units are actively recruiting within the loyalist circle and continues to go from strength to strength with old and new blood established within their lines.

“These people are fed up with the current situation which we are trying to diffuse but if need be the arms will be brought back onto the streets but only as a last resort.”

The message went on to call on loyalist bands, the Orange Order and the Apprentice Boys of Derry to “come out and support the people by having peaceful resistance including band parades, peaceful protests on the streets, at DUP, UUP and Alliance Party offices, ports and PSNI headquarters.”

In a sinister turn of events, the group called on local shop owners to stop serving the PSNI and stated that “any contractors working in PSNI stations are being watched and details noted.”

We asked the PSNI if they are aware of who is behind the organisation and what action they will be taking on the back of the details contained within the message.

In a statement the PSNI said: “We are aware of commentary circulating on social media.

“We continue to engage with local communities to maintain calm and ensure safe spaces for all.”