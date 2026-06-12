A TERMINALLY-ILL Ardoyne man has spoken out at the latest round of anti-social behaviour in his street involving young people, with the most recent incident seeing bins set on fire.

Ian Regan from Ardglen Place says residents have been "terrorised" in the street for a number of months.

The anti-social behaviour came to a head last Thursday night when bins were set on fire close to flats.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Ian said: "Anti-social behaviour in the street has been going on for a couple of months.

"I am a Clanmil tenant and there are NB Housing tenants in the street too.

"There have been kids jumping on cars, including my own. I would say they are aged between 13-15 years old.

"They are shouting abuse at residents. They are terrorising this street.

"It came to a head last Thursday night when a dumpster bin was set on fire. It was a fair size of a fire.

"I am terminally ill and don’t need any of this carry-on in the street. The fire was the tip of the iceberg really."

Responding to the latest incident a Clanmil Housing spokesperson said: “We were made aware early last week of anti-social behaviour in the Ardglen Place area involving young people and on Friday 5 June a customer reported an incident of anti-social behaviour involving bins being set on fire the previous day and a member of our team visited the scheme on Friday.

"While the fire did not take place within the grounds owned and managed by us, we recognise the impact such behaviour can have on people living in the area. We have taken this opportunity to remind our customers at Ardglen Place of the importance of community safety and of reporting concerns to us and to the PSNI.

"We are working with partner organisations in the area, including North Belfast Housing Association who also own properties at Ardglen Place, to ensure it continues to be a good place to live for everyone. This includes plans for summer programmes for local young people.”

A NB Housing spokesperson said: "On Friday morning, 5th June, NB Housing was made aware of an anti social behaviour incident at our apartment building in Ardglen Place on the previous evening.

"A member of the public called to report a Eurobin was set on fire in the car park of the building by a group of youths aged between 10-14years. PSNI were informed and NIFRS were in attendance on the evening on question.

"As with all cases of anti -social behaviour NB Housing works with tenants, the local community and authorities in an effort to find resolutions. Investigations are still ongoing in relation to this incident. We have not received any other recent complaints in relation to this property."