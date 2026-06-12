FIRST Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt have visited the Mater Hospital in North Belfast to show solidarity with healthcare workers following recent reports of threats, intimidation and racist attacks against staff.

During the visit, the Ministers met with hospital staff and management to hear first-hand about their experiences and to thank them for their continued commitment to patient care under increasingly difficult circumstances.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “We are deeply concerned by the experiences reported by our healthcare staff, particularly those from ethnic minority communities and stand here united in solidarity with every member of staff at the Mater and across our health service.

“Our healthcare workers deliver lifesaving care every single day, often in highly pressurised conditions and they deserve to do so safely, with dignity and respect. There can be absolutely no justification for abuse, racism, or intimidation directed at any member of staff, whether carrying out their duties, travelling to work or on their way home.

“We will continue working with the Department of Health, Trusts and partners to ensure staff are protected, and that any abuse is challenged and addressed wherever and whenever it occurs.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “We wanted to come to the Mater to show our full support for our Health and Social Care staff.

“Our HSC staff show dedication and professionalism as they carry out vital work in our communities each and every day. We are so grateful for everything they do and threats, intimidation and racist abuse towards any of them will not be tolerated.

“We want everyone, regardless of their background, to feel welcome, valued and safe and this visit was an opportunity for us to show our diverse healthcare staff that we stand alongside them.

“The sort of behaviour we have seen in recent days must come to an end and those responsible should face the full consequences of the law.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt added: “I want to show my support to the many international workers who are a valuable part of the health and social care (HSC) workforce. Without their important contribution, the HSC system would undoubtedly collapse. Our international colleagues are deeply welcome here and their health, safety and wellbeing are of paramount importance.

“People should be entitled to live and work in peace, free from harm and intimidation, and I stand with my Executive colleagues against this reprehensible racist and xenophobic behaviour.”