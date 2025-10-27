Four days of coverage as TG4 broadcasts Oireachtas na Samhna from Béal Feirste

AS Belfast welcomes Oireachtas na Samhna 2025, TG4 will broadcast four days of unmissable coverage from 29 October to 1 November, connecting Irish language audiences at home and around the world.

Looking ahead to broadcasting from Belfast, Ard-Stiúrthóir TG4, Deirdre Ní Choistín said: "We are delighted to bring Oireachtas na Samhna 2025 live from Belfast to audiences around the world on TG4, TG4.ie and across our digital platforms. The Oireachtas is a vibrant celebration of creativity, language and community values that lie at the heart of TG4’s mission. We’re proud to share this festival of Irish culture and talent with viewers everywhere."

Oireachtas na Samhna Highlights

Wednesday 29 October



TG4 will launch An Scéim Forbartha Scríbhneoirí agus Scéalaithe Gaeltachta at 15:30 (An Stiúideo – ICC), celebrating new Gaeltacht creative voices and supporting Irish language screenwriting. With support from Gréasán na Meán Skillnet, and Ealaín na Gaeltachta, the scheme offers mentoring and opportunities for script development. Directed by Greg Ó Braonáin, the 2026 scheme will be officially launched by TG4 Director-General Deirdre Ní Choistín.



On Wednesday evening, the Gradaim Chumarsáide an Oireachtais will take place in Halla na Cathrach in Belfast, where TG4 has received 26 nominations for their presenters and programmes. The awards will be available to watch live on Seinnteoir TG4 / TG4.ie from 20:00.

Thursday 30 October

Agallamh Beirte – Daoine Fásta at 14:00 → Seinnteoir TG4 / TG4.ie

Sceitse – Daoine Fásta at 15:00 → Seinnteoir TG4 / TG4.ie

Comórtas Sean-Nós na bhFear at 19:00 → Seinnteoir TG4 / TG4.ie & YouTube TG4

7LÁ: Beo ón Oireachtas at 19:30 → TG4 & Seinnteoir TG4 / TG4.ie, a special 50-minute live current affairs programme with audience participation. This special Oireachtas programme will be presented by Máirín Ní Ghadhra.

Friday 31 October

Lúibíní – Daoine Fásta at 14:00 → Seinnteoir TG4 / TG4.ie

Amhrán Saothair – Daoine Fásta at 15:30 → Seinnteoir TG4 / TG4.ie

Amhrán Nuachumtha – Daoine Fásta at 16:00 → Seinnteoir TG4 / TG4.ie

At 17:30, Lár Stáitse will showcase the children’s competitions. It will be aired on Cúla4, TG4 and Seinnteoir TG4, and repeated on TG4 (Saturday 11:30am) and Cúla4 (Sunday 12:00pm).

Also on Friday, 31 October at 19:00pm, the film AONTAS will be shown at Cineworld, Odyssey Arena to mark 20 years of the Irish Language Broadcast Fund. The film follows three rural women who rob a credit union, led by a woman on the verge of a breakdown. Told in reverse, it unravels the events behind a heist gone wrong, becoming a portrait of a woman trapped by her past. Written by Sarah Gordon and Damian McCann, directed by McCann (Doineann), and produced by Órfhlaith Ní Chearnaigh (Aonaracht) and Christopher Myers (Doineann), AONTAS stars Carrie Crowley, Bríd Brennan, Eva-Jane Gaffney, Seán T. Ó Meallaigh, and Marcus Lambe. Produced by Púca Pictures, the new bilingual company, with funding from the Irish Language Broadcast Fund, TG4, BBC NI, and support from Yellowmoon.

Nuacht TG4 presented by Eimear Ní Chonaola will also broadcast live from Oireachtas na Samhna 2025 on Friday at 19:00 on TG4 and Seinnteoir TG4, followed by Comórtas Sean-Nós na mBan at 19:30, available on Seinnteoir TG4 / TG4.ie and on TG4’s YouTube channel.

Rónán Ó Niaidh

Saturday 1 November

Saturday begins with a special treat for young audiences as Cúla4 hosts a special event and the launch of the new series ‘Dar le Daideó’ from 11:00–12:00 (ICC - Halla 2B, Leibhéal 1).



At 13:00, Steip Beo, the sean-nós dancing competition, will broadcast live on TG4 and Seinnteoir TG4. Live coverage from the ICC, Belfast of the competition at Oireachtas na Samhna 2025.

That evening, the celebrated Corn Uí Riada, the pinnacle of sean-nós singing, takes place at 19:00, and will be available on Seinnteoir TG4 / TG4.ie and TG4’s YouTube channel.



TG4’s Digital, Social and On-Demand:

Cúla4, the dedicated children’s channel as well as TG4’s digital brands: MOLSCÉAL, Foghlaim TG4 and BLOC will be on the ground throughout the festival, capturing the spirit of Oireachtas na Samhna with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, interviews, short features, and festival highlights.

Fáilte Romhat:

Join the TG4 team in Aonach an Oireachtais for plenty of chats, fun, and great giveaways. Our dedicated TG4 Hub will be open from Thursday to Saturday, offering a warm and welcoming space for visitors, both familiar faces and new friends, to meet the TG4 teams and discover more about our programmes, digital brands, and upcoming projects.



