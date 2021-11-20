New Adventures in store as legendary Belfast band regroups

RETURN: The Adventures lead Singer Terry Sharpe says he is looking forward to returning to the Empire

One of Ireland’s finest bands, The Adventures, return to the Empire Music Hall Belfast on Saturday 8 January 2022 for what will be no doubt be a cracking live show .

The group with, original members Terry Sharpe, Pat Gribben and Eileen Gribben, were one of the most successful Irish bands of the eighties, reaching their peak with the highly acclaimed single ‘Broken Land' which was the most played record on Radio 1 in 1988 and which brought the band a dedicated and loyal following both at home and abroad .

The band went on to tour the world with with such mega artists as Fleetwood Mac and Tears For Fears, to name but a few. They went on to record the highly acclaimed albums 'Sea Of Love', 'Theodore And Friends' and 'Trading Secrets With The Moon'.

Last year, the group joined forces with a number of local artists and musicians to rerecord 'Broken Land' to recognise the fantastic work of our key workers during the pandemic.

The show will be the first live performance for the band at the Empire in several years due to the covid pandemic. Speaking to the Belfast Media Group, lead singer Terry Sharpe said that the band are looking forward to returning to The Empire.

"We are all really looking forward so much to this Empire show," he said. "After what everyone has been through over the last two years, it will be great just to see everyone enjoying themselves once again and having a great time. It’s been long overdue."

Support on the night – January 8, 2022 – will be The Hat Band and DJ Will Reynolds . For tickets go to the Visit Belfast website.