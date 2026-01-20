FOLLOWING a hugely popular run last year, Oscar Wilde’s masterpiece The Importance of Being Earnest returns to the Lyric Theatre Belfast from 31 January – 22 February, opening a landmark year as the Lyric celebrates its 75th anniversary.

A sparkling satire of Victorian manners, packed with razor-sharp dialogue, tangled romances, and gloriously mistaken identities, this much-loved production returns by popular demand to launch a year of celebration at the North's only full-time producing theatre.

Directed by Jimmy Fay, the Lyric’s vibrant take on Wilde’s classic brings renewed energy to a play that continues to delight audiences' generation after generation, while remaining faithful to the wit, elegance, and subversive intelligence that have secured its enduring appeal.

This acclaimed Lyric Theatre production once again brings Wilde’s iconic characters to life on the Lyric’s main stage: Jack (Adam Gillian), Algernon (Conor O'Donnell), Gwendolen (Meghan Tyler), Cecily (Calla Hughes Nic Aoidh), Miss Prism (Christina Nelson), Rev Canon Chasuble (Marty Maguire), Merriman/Lane (Neil Keery), and the unforgettable Lady Bracknell (Allison Harding).

Audiences are invited to follow the mischievous Jack and Algernon as they navigate secret identities, meddling aunts, and scandalously misplaced handbags in their pursuit of love and social standing. As their carefully constructed lies unravel, chaos reigns – leading to revelations as uproarious as they are unexpected.

The return of The Importance of Being Earnest also reflects the Lyric’s long-standing relationship with Oscar Wilde. Over its 75-year history, the theatre has staged numerous productions of Wilde’s plays, celebrating a writer whose brilliance, humour, and theatrical daring continue to resonate deeply with Lyric audiences. As the Lyric marks this milestone anniversary, opening the year with Wilde’s most beloved comedy is both fitting and joyful.

The Lyric Theatre is principally supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland National Lottery funding and Belfast City Council.

Director of The Importance of Being Earnest, Jimmy Fay said: “I am delighted that our production of The Importance of Being Earnest is returning to open our 75th anniversary year in 2026. There is nobody quite like Oscar Wilde – he was so far ahead of his time – and Earnest remains his masterpiece. For a play that first premiered over 130 years ago, it’s remarkable how bright, fresh, and contemporary it still feels. This production is a Wilde fun ride, and the cast and design team have delivered something truly magical. If you missed it last time, here’s your chance – and if you saw it before, come back for the fun, frolics, and, of course, the cucumber sandwiches.”

Noirin McKinney, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland, as principal funder, is proud to support the Lyric Theatre’s production of The Importance of Being Earnest, a much-loved play presented by an incredible cast and creative team, under the expert direction of Jimmy Fay. What a great start to the year that the Lyric Theatre marks its 75th anniversary. Don’t miss it!”

