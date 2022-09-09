WATCH: A Moment In Time – new single released by Brendan McCullough

SOLO: Brendan worked on his first solo material during lockdown, recording via the internet with cousins in Canada

BELFAST musician Brendan McCullough has announced the release of his first solo single ‘A Moment in Time’.

One of the founding members of popular Belfast band, The Long Stay, Brendan had used his time during lockdown to write some of this own material, as it wasn’t possible to meet up with his fellow band members Brendan Donnelly and Sean McAuley.

He describes the new song as an attempt to come to terms with the death of a loved one. Speaking about the new song, Brendan said: “Some moments in life mean more to us than others. We store them in our memory or capture them on camera or mobile phone. Precious moments that will live with us forever. When dealing with loss it is these captured moments in time that help us when we need them most.”

Brendan’s solo material was recorded with the help of his song-writing cousins Mary McCann and Scott Hall who live in Ontario, Canada, and put together online, as they couldn’t meet in person. Emails were sent back and forth with musical samples, while the musical direction was sorted out over Zoom.

The music video for ‘A Moment in Time’ was also recorded and put together by Brendan, and he is planning to follow his first solo single, with another to be released soon. Asked if he plans on recording a solo album, Brendan stated that he had a good number of songs written down, and hoped to add to that in the future.

Speaking on the songwriting process, Brendan said: “I’ve played in a band for many years, but writing my own material has been challenging and exciting, putting pen to paper to create my own songs, but it has been very rewarding producing and coming up with these new songs.”

Brendan is still playing with The Long Stay and they are also working on new music together, which is due to come out later this year.