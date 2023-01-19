THE MOTOR MAN – GERRY FALOONA: Don’t take risks with tiredness

EVERY driver needs to be properly rested before setting off on long journeys, so says breakdown and road safety organisation GEM Motoring Assist.

Being tired when you're driving raises the risk of an accident because you're less aware of what’s happening around you, and your ability to react is compromised if a risky situation develops. That’s why fatigue is a factor in up to 20 per cent of all road collisions, and up to 25 per cent of fatal and serious crashes.

Chief Executive of the safety organisation Neil Worth commented: “A fatigue-related crash is around 50 per cent more likely to result in death or serious injury, simply because a driver who has fallen asleep at the wheel will be unable to reduce speed or change direction to avoid a collision, and the consequences can be devastating.”

Falling asleep at the wheel is easily avoided, but it’s vital we heed the many warning signs our body will give us before we actually nod off. No one simply falls asleep without passing through various recognisable stages of tiredness and distraction, you will experience difficulty focusing on the driving task, you may fidget, yawn constantly and rub your eyes frequently. When more serious levels of fatigue set in, you may find your thoughts constantly wandering away from driving, you may drift to the left or right, you may be slowing down without realising, and you’ll suddenly find you cannot recall what happened in the past few minutes or, where you are in your journey. When some or all of these things happen your driving performance is seriously impaired, it’s vital that you stop somewhere safe as soon as possible. Take a caffeine-based drink before a 15-minute power nap, this gives the body a bit of rest while the caffeine has a chance to kick in, but it’s only a short-term fix and no substitute for proper rest.

“If you’re tired, you must stop and rest properly.”

Here are five simple tips to help reduce the risk of a fatigue-related incident,

1. Get a good night’s sleep before setting out on any long journey.

2. Avoid driving at times when you would usually be asleep.

3. Avoid heavy meals on journeys as these can increase sleepiness.

4. On long journeys, take a break of at least 15 minutes after every two hours or 100 miles where you get out of the car, do some exercise, stretch, and or walk. If necessary, have that caffeine drink or two to boost your alertness. And

5. You’ll know when fatigue is affecting you. It doesn’t just take you by surprise. So, resist the urge to press on, and take a proper break. You know this makes sense.

The Rotary engine is back!

THE Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV is a plug-in hybrid that offers the same Mazda customer values as the pure electric Mazda MX-30, whilst offering new ways of using a car as a battery electric vehicle.

The R-EV has a 53-mile pure electric range, but using Mazda’s unique rotary engine technology, the 830cc single-rotor petrol engine acts as a generator to enable longer distance drives without range or charging anxiety.

There is no mechanical connection between the engine and the wheels, the rotary engine simply acts as a generator to charge the batteries, ensuring the car always drives via the electric motor, giving a seamless EV driving experience.

This system is a relatively new addition to the world of EV driving and would appear to give drivers the best of both worlds. The car can be fully charged in between 25 and 50 minutes depending on charger used but gives the user a range of over 400 miles on one tank of fuel, plus it has a CO2 output of just 21g/km which is a class-leading environmental performance.

Available to order now, for arrival in the summer, it is offered in the same highly specified grades as the all-electric MX-30: Prime-Lime, Exclusive-Line and Makoto, plus there is an Edition R only in the R-EV. This limited-edition launch model is offered exclusively in Jet Black with Maroon Rouge side pillars. With the MX-30 range starting at just £31,250 Prime-Line and Exclusive-Line R-EV models are priced identically to the BEV version, giving customers price parity.

Makoto R-EV models cost £450 more than the pure electric version and at the top of the range Edition R priced at £37,950.

A Mazda spokesperson said they were really excited about the new MX-30 R-EV joining the electrified line-up this summer. Thanks to its unique technological approach, it’s a car that’s the perfect solution for customers who want an electric car for everyday usage but the flexibility to undertake longer journeys without reliance on a patchy charging infrastructure. Well done, Mazda.

Best cars of 2022 announced

THE European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) has announced the best-rated cars of 2022. In a demonstration of Hyundai’s EV commitment, the company’s IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner was awarded ‘Best in Class’ in the ‘Large Family Car’ category.

Hyundai IONIQ 6

This title demonstrates that the IONIQ 6 is one of the safest EVs on sale today.

Hyundai say it is committed to providing all road users with the highest level of safety, while at the same time offering innovative mobility solutions, this latest accolade by Euro NCAP underscores that position. Euro NCAP ‘Best in Class’, is calculated by adding the scores that each vehicle receives in four areas of assessment: ‘Adult Occupant Protection’, ‘Child Occupant Protection’, ‘Vulnerable Road User Protection’ and ‘Safety Assist’ the total score dictates Best in Class.

No consideration is given to optional equipment, only equipment fitted as standard is considered.

According to NCAP, IONIQ 6 achieved “exceptionally high results” in the Adult Occupant Protection, Child Occupant Protection, and Safety Assist, simply put, the IONIQ 6 offers the highest levels of safety. It is equipped with the next level of Smart Sense Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, including Highway Driving Assist, which helps to maintain a set distance from the vehicle ahead and helps to centre the vehicle in the lane while driving, it can even overtake the vehicle in front if you want. The system can drive at a speed set by the driver by reflecting the learned driving style of the driver, way in advance of a standard cruise control system. It also uses the navigation system’s road information to optimise automated driving and perform speed adjustment for safe driving through corners and at junctions. Seven airbags are fitted as standard round off the safety package.

Motorcycle Plus Show in Lisburn

Motorcycle fans will be glad to hear that the Motorcycle Plus Show returns for the first time in four years on February the 4th and 5th, at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn in what promises to be a packed weekend for motorcycle fans. Planned as a curtain raiser for the motorcycling season the show should attract fans of both on and off-road competitions as well as bike enthusiasts from across the country. Organisers 360 Events who are a new group of motorcycling enthusiasts and volunteers said they were delighted to be re-launching the show. 360 spokesperson Kenny Gardner said they would be supporting local charities including, Helping Hand, the Atlas Women’s Centre, and the St John Ambulance service which provides medical cover at motorsport events throughout Northern Ireland.

Tickets cost £15 for an adult, £12 for a wheelchair or OAP ticket, kids go free and there is a family ticket for £40.

