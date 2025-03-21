MINDFUL MOMENT: Our small Lenten sacrifices have travelled through the mists of time

AS Lent continues across Belfast, many of us are embracing the tradition of sacrifice, often giving up sweets, chocolate or other indulgences as a means of spiritual discipline.

This practice, deeply rooted in spiritual traditions, reflects a time of fasting and self-denial in preparation for Easter. However, the concept of sacrifice stretches far beyond Christianity and is deeply woven into the fabric of our ancient Irish heritage.

In today’s Belfast, the Lenten period is marked by individuals making small, personal sacrifices. Whether it’s forgoing chocolate, crisps or social media, these acts are seen as a way of strengthening the soul and showing solidarity with the suffering of Christ. It’s a time to reflect on our habits and to cultivate discipline and compassion.

Yet, as we engage in these practices, it is worth considering that the idea of sacrifice is not new to Ireland. Long before Christianity took root here, our ancestors understood the profound power of sacrifice, not just as an offering to the gods, but as a way of maintaining balance and harmony with the natural world.

In ancient Ireland, the concept of sacrifice was central to our Celtic spirituality. The druids, who acted as priests, judges and keepers of wisdom, led ceremonies that often involved offerings to the gods and spirits of the land. These offerings ranged from simple food and drink to more elaborate rituals involving the sacrifice of animals.

Sites like the Giant's Ring in Belfast, Navan Fort in Armagh and the Hill of Tara in Meath were sacred places where rituals were performed to honour the gods and seek blessings for a good harvest, protection in battle, or favourable weather. The Celts believed that by giving up something of value they could maintain harmony between the human world and the world of the spirits.

While the nature of sacrifice has evolved over the centuries, the underlying purpose remains the same: A gesture of selflessness and devotion. In ancient times, it was about maintaining balance with nature and the gods. In the Christian tradition, it became a way of drawing closer to God through self-denial and penance. Today, as we in Belfast give up sweets or other luxuries during Lent, we are continuing a tradition that has been practised on this island for thousands of years.

In a world increasingly driven by consumerism and instant gratification, the act of sacrifice reminds us of the importance of discipline, humility and gratitude. It connects us not only to our faith but to the ancient spirit of the land we call home.

That's not to forget the benefits to those less fortunate, to whom we often donate the money that we save from not spending: Trócaire, the Simon Community, the local food bank, to name but a few charities who do great work for those less fortunate than ourselves.

So, as we journey through Lent, let us remember that our small sacrifices are part of something far greater, a tradition that echoes through the mists of our Irish past and continues to shape our identity today.