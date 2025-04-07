Play next for Michael’s story of the Troubles

AN Italian podcast on the history of the Troubles involving the experiences of a man from Hannahstown could be turned into a theatre production.

'Una Storia Irelandese' (Troubles – An Irish Story) is a podcast hosted by Samuele Sciarillo which covers the conflict, focusing heavily on the life of Belfast man Michael Phillips, who has been living in Bologna for 20 years.

In 1991 Michael was arrested in London in connection with an IRA bomb plot which saw four others sentenced. He was subsequently cleared of all charges and now lives in Italy where he has worked in progressive Italian politics and wrote his autobiography on his experiences growing up titled ‘A Belfast Boy’, which is available in English and Italian.

To date, 'A Belfast Boy' in Italian has sold almost 2,000 copies and the podcast has reached two million streams.

After being approached at a recent book tour event in Modena, Michael says a theatre production is something which could be in the pipeline.

"Last week, I was in Modena and I was approached by a drama group who spoke to me about the possibility of creating a theatrical production in Italian of the Troubles," he said. "I know nothing about theatre but I suppose all the material is there with the book and podcast.

"It is early days but we will see what comes of it. My aim was to bring across what actually happened here during the Troubles.

"I never expected how successful the book and podcast has been. I have also had great support from back home and it only seems to be growing."