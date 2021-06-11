Thorndale residents praised for North Belfast community clean-up

COMMUNITY CLEAN-UP: Rosemary McGreevy from TDK Community Group and Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee with Alex Kane and Kaitlyn Owen

RESIDENTS in the Thorndale area of North Belfast have been praised for their hard work following a community clean-up at the weekend.

The clean-up took place on Saturday, involving residents, community groups and TDK (Thorndale, Duncairn, Kinnaird) community group as part of their social action project for the North Belfast Communities in Transition Capacity Building Programme.

Local Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee said it was a “huge” success.

“Saturday’s cleanup was a huge success with a fantastic effort from residents, community groups and the TDK Community Group,” he said.

“It was a full days work during which we filled four skips with rubbish including from vacant properties in the area.

“I’d say easily a hundred people took part during the day and it was also a celebration of this area with food provided.

“Well done to the TDK group who do great work the year round to improve the district.

“I’d also like to thank Newington Housing Association, Groundwork for help with hanging baskets and New Lodge Arts for their help.

“Events like this are fantastic for community morale and for building community confidence.”