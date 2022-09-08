Three arrested after crossbow bolt fired in Ormeau Road area

ARREST: Three people have been arrested following a crossbow incident in South Belfast.

THREE people have been arrested after a crossbow bolt was fired from a building near the Ormeau Road on Wednesday.

Police were called to St Judes Parade at around 4:30pm following a report that a crossbow bolt had been shot from an open window in the building, narrowly missing a passerby.

A 37-year-old man, a 48-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in custody at this time.

Police in South Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident.

Inspector Anderson said: “A subsequent search of a property in the St Judes Parade area was carried out by officers.

“Following the search a number of items, including suspected Class A and Class C drugs and drug-related paraphernalia was seized.

“A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

“Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage, a number of drug-related offences and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

“A 50-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, attempted possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class C controlled drug.”

The area where the incident took place on St Judes Parade

“Our investigation is currently ongoing and anyone with any information about what happened is asked to contact police at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 1189 of 07/09/22.”