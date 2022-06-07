Three arrests following double assault on Glider in Andersonstown

THREE men have been arrested after a passenger and member of staff were assaulted on a Glider in Andersonstown.

The men – aged 31, 33 and 42 – were taken into custody following an incident, which took place shortly after 9am on Tuesday morning.

The Ambulance Service was called to the scene and one person was taken to hospital.

PSNI Sergeant Ferris said: "Police received a report that a member of staff and a passenger had been assaulted at a stop on the Andersonstown Road.

"Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"The three men remain in custody at this time and are assisting police with enquires.

"Our investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to call us on 101, and quote reference number 385 of 07/06/22".

A Translink spokesperson said: “We utterly condemn this serious incident.

“The safety of our staff and passengers is our top priority. All our staff have the right to work without fear of abuse or violence and we will be ensuring our colleague will be offered all appropriate support.

“We are assisting the PSNI investigation, including provision of CCTV from the Glider vehicle, the halt and body cam footage”.

An Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "NIAS despatched one Emergency Crew and one Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance."