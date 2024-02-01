Transport workers on the picket lines again

MORE than 3,000 transport workers across the North are on strike action today (Thursday) for 24 hours as their cost of living pay dispute rumbles on.

Members of the transport unions, Unite, GMB and SIPTU began their sixth one-day strike at midnight. The strike has brought all bus and rail services to a standstill.

Despite huge political developments this week and the imminent return of the devolved institutions, unions went ahead with the action in the absence of and improved pay offer. To date unions have said there has been no clarity on the timing of an offer or even a timeframe for negotiations.

GMB regional organiser Peter Macklin said: “Regardless of the latest developments at Stormont, our members are still facing the prospect of a zero per cent offer made last year being imposed. A few years ago, these workers were being hailed as frontline heroes. They deserve better and they are ready and willing to strike to secure it.

“At any point, if a meaningful pay offer is received then that is something our members will consider and respond to appropriately but in the absence of any movement, we have no alternative but to proceed with the planned action.”

SIPTU regional organiser Niall McNally said: “In the aftermath of the 18 January one-day public sector strike, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said he would move to address the pressures on the public sector finances, but as yet that has not translated into any offer for workers.

“We are hearing a lot of promises but so far we have no pay offer or even a timeline for a pay offer. Without that the unions will proceed with our agreed plans for further and escalated strike action in this dispute.”

Another day of strikes by #Translink workers in #NorthernIreland. Heading down to the picket lines now and the roads in #Belfast are a lot busier than they have been on previous strike days. pic.twitter.com/yYY3TmlQc0 — HeadlineX (@HeadlineX_) February 1, 2024

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, who was with workers this morning on the picket line, said: “I think it’s very important these workers are still here, they’ve been out on strike several times over a number of months.

“There’s been pressure on them to not go on strike with Stormont being formed, but the their unions have said Stormont has had ample time to improve the pay of transport workers and all workers and time and time again they have refused.

“The best way to meet an incoming administration is to let them know there are striking workers breathing down their neck and not to give them a honeymoon period."