A YOUNG West Belfast girl has raised over £1,100 for her local boxing club after completing a sponsored 5k run.

Tilly Boyle (9) decided to fundraise for Emerald ABC on the Suffolk Road and on Saturday she completed a 5k run at Lámh Dhearg raising a whopping £1,104 in the process.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, mum Michelle said: "Tilly was at the club recently and she heard about how much the club relies on fundraising to keep it running.

"She came home and said to me that she wanted to do something herself and came up with the idea of a sponsored 5k run.

"She did it there on Saturday morning at Lámh Dhearg and managed to raise over £1,100 which is amazing in just over three weeks.

"Tilly loves boxing. Anto Cacace is her favourite boxer. She believes if someone can be a world champion from Belfast, then why can she not be one also one day.

"I am so proud of her. She is so dedicated and the type of child that thinks if there is something she can do to help, then she will do it."