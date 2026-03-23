BELFAST City Hall will light up in rainbow colours on Monday night in memory of a West Belfast girl who passed away last month.

Bláthnaid Ní Mhaoilmheanna (4) was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in May last year. She passed away on February 11.

Bláthnaid was a pupil in Rang 1 at Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh.

An Instagram post from the Dóchas do Bhláthnaid – Hope for Bláthnaid – announced the City Hall tribute.

“On Monday, March 23, Belfast City Hall will be lit in the colours of the rainbow in memory of our Bhláthnaid,” the post read.

“We would therefore like to take the opportunity on Monday to raise awareness of the lack of research into children’s brain tumours.”

The tribute, taking place during Brain Tumour Awareness Month, has been organised by Bláthnaid’s family, who have also called on the public to join them at the front gates of City Hall at 7.15pm on Monday night.