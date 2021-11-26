Tim Hortons Boucher Road ready to open its doors

NEW STORE: Tim Hortons will open a restaurant and drive-thru on the Boucher Road in December

A NEW Tim Hortons restaurant in South Belfast will open the doors to the public in early December.

The iconic Canadian brand will open a new restaurant and drive-through which will begin trading at 7am at Balmoral Plaza Retail Park on the Boucher Road on Tuesday, December 7.

To celebrate the launch, the first customer in the drive-through and restaurant queue will be awarded with free drinks for a whole year (worth £3,100).

A free breakfast meal will also be given to to the first 100 customers.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: “We know how much our fans in Belfast love Tim Hortons so we cannot wait to open the doors in another part of this vibrant city.

"Belfast has a great community that is frequently on the move, and our Boucher Road venue will make our offering more accessible to shoppers, university students, sports fans and those in and around the area.

“We are well known for our launch giveaways, with people travelling long distances and queuing overnight to claim our top prize and we always look forward to sharing these with our worthy winners.

"With Christmas around the corner, there are bound to be lots of guests in the area and we cannot wait to welcome them down from 7am throughout the day.”