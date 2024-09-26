Tom Hartley signing copies of his new book in Cultúrlann this Saturday

RENOWNED author Tom Hartley will be signing copies of his latest book, More Stories from the Belfast City Cemetery, in Cultúrlann, Falls Road, this Saturday from noon until 2pm.

In More Stories from the Belfast City Cemetery, you will be introduced to the man who built the first Titanic, to the first woman to be licensed as a doctor in Ireland, the Presbyterian woman who wrote the defining life of Mary Ann McCracken, and the man who was the first person in Ireland to produce automobiles.

In these pages you will also encounter Presbyterian missionaries, a Hungarian revolutionary, a Confederate veteran of the American Civil War, a painter from Kiev in Ukraine, and a Belfast woman who died in a Flying Fortress, as well as the man who built the Grand Opera House.

These and many other stories make this book a vital contribution to our local history.