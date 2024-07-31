Back from beyond the grave, more stories from historian Hartley

WEST Belfast historian and former Lord Mayor Tom Hartley has penned a second book on the history of Belfast City Cemetery.

The former Belfast Lord Mayor is the leading authority on the cemeteries of Belfast and for over 25 years he has researched and written the story of the city and its people by exploring the rich history of these landmark burial grounds and the extraordinary men and women who rest there.

Having previously written books on Milltown Cemetery, City Cemetery and Balmoral Cemetery, Tom's latest work is 'More Stories From The Belfast City Cemetery'.

"These are stories that I have collected over the years," says the former leading Sinn Fein man. "Since the publication of my last book on the City Cemetery in 2014, I have continued to research the graves. This new book looks at further stories that tell the history of Belfast from the political strife of internment and conflict-related deaths to those who lost their lives in industrial accidents in its shipyards and linen mills.

"In this book, you will learn about the man who built the first Titanic, the brothers who built the first automobiles in Ireland and the woman who was the first licensed doctor in Ireland and suffragist."

'More Stories From The Belfast City Cemetery' by Tom Hartley will be launched on Wednesday evening at 5.30pm in St Comgalls.