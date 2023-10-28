Top five spooky spots in West Belfast revealed ahead of Halloween

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: St Comgall's on the Falls Road was said to be haunted when it lay abandoned

AS Halloween draws near, researchers have revealed the top five spooky spots in West Belfast.

The team from CompareNI.com have revealed the top five most haunted spots in West Belfast, so that locals can experience a supernatural road trip that won’t break the bank.

1. Beechmount Grove

Beechmount Grove is home to some widely reported supernatural occurrences. In 1989 a family who lived on Beechmount Grove had to leave their house after a startling encounter took place.

The father of the family reported having his face slapped and his head smashed off walls by the ghost of a woman, which suddenly started appearing in the house one day.

Neighbours, friends and even a priest, witnessed the strange events. The family were forced to move out to escape the ghost.

2. Divis Road

Many have claimed that on the Divis Road, there is a spot where cars will mysteriously roll up-hill. Locals claim that the gravity defying phenomena is down to the ghost of outlaw Naoise O’Haughan who escaped to the surrounding mountains after his farm was stolen. It is reported that his ghost still guards the mountainside, nudging cars up-hill to remind visitors of his presence.

3. Divis Street

The former St Comgall's Primary School on Divis Street is now a new community facility, however when it was abandoned it was home to a lot of paranormal activity, according to the research. Those brave enough to enter the old school reported seeing ghosts of young boys crying, black shadowy figures patrolling the halls and hearing unexplained loud bangs and footsteps.

4. Falls Road

The Falls Road in West Belfast is home to Milltown cemetery which many claim to be haunted. A number of people who have visited the site at night report hearing unexplained voices, seeing shadowy figures and having an eerie feeling wash over them.

5. Conway Street

Conway Street is home to the Conway Mill, first opened in 1842 as one of the first linen spinning mills to be established on the Falls Road. Today Conway Mill is home to a number of businesses with reports of many supernatural occurrences taking place. Reports include seeing shadowy figures on the stairs and hearing loud growling noises coming from the corridors.