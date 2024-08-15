Top of the class as students celebrate A-Level results

THERE were scenes of joy and relief across schools in North and West Belfast on Thursday morning on A-Level results day.

At Blessed Trinity College on the Antrim Road, Dylan Nulty achieved an A* and 2 Bs and is set to study a Law degree at Ulster University.

"I feel a bit overwhelmed now but I am so glad I got the grades I needed," he said.

Eoin Matthews achieved two distinctions and a merit in Sport, Travel and Tourism and Public Services.

Eoin is now going on to study youth work at Ulster University.

"I am really pleased with my results," he said.

"I have been volunteering in my local youth club for a while and youth work is always something I have wanted to do.

"I am looking forward to celebrating with a few pints later."

Principal Bernadette Lyttle said: "We are absolutely delighted with the results today. The kids have done fantastically well.

"It has been a challenge over the last year with CCEA trying to get back to pre-pandemic grades but nonetheless the students stepped up and worked so hard.

"I want to pay tribute to our teaching staff too for their hard work and dedication – they continue to go over and above for our students."

In West Belfast, at All Saints College in Beechmount Avenue staff and pupils were also in celebratory mood.

Ultan Rooney, a Year 13 pupil, said he was "delighted" to be returning to school in September to complete his A-Levels.

"I am going to celebrate with a few of my friends and play some video games. I hope my mum will make me a nice dinner later too," he smiled.

Sedra Arnous, All Saints College

Yasmine Russell said she was "very happy" with her results which move her a step closer to a place in art college.

Across the North, there was the expected fall in the number of pupils awarded top A* and A grades as grades returned to pre-pandemic levels.

About 30.3 per cent of A-Level entries have been awarded A* or A grades in 2024, compared to 37.5 per cent in 2023, 44 per cent in 2022 and a record 51 per cent in 2021.

About one in every 12 (8.2 per cent) A-Levels were awarded at the top A* grade.