WATCH: Kelly's Cellars comes alive with Tradfest session

GREAT ATMOSPHERE: The session was in full swing on yesterday and there is more to come throughout Belfast this weekend

BELFAST Tradfest was in Kelly’s Cellars yesterday. The session included Shane Mitchell, Paul ‘The Brother’ Maguire and Síle Boylan. Belfast Tradfest runs until Sunday August 3 with almost 450 events taking place in 33 venues across Belfast.

This festival is the pinnacle of world-class traditional music concerts, fiery pub sessions and Ireland’s fastest growing summer school of traditional music.

It features a week-long programme of workshops and a full programme of concerts, talks, lectures, sessions, céilís and festival clubs.