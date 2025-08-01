BELFAST Tradfest was in Kelly’s Cellars yesterday. The session included Shane Mitchell, Paul ‘The Brother’ Maguire and Síle Boylan. Belfast Tradfest runs until Sunday August 3 with almost 450 events taking place in 33 venues across Belfast.
This festival is the pinnacle of world-class traditional music concerts, fiery pub sessions and Ireland’s fastest growing summer school of traditional music.
It features a week-long programme of workshops and a full programme of concerts, talks, lectures, sessions, céilís and festival clubs.