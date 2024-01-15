Translink's Stuff a Bus campaign to benefit families in need

APPEAL: Jacqui Kennedy, Chief People & Corporate Services Officer at Translink, along with Roisin Colohan, Fareshare Operations Manager and Paula Maskey Head of Business Solutions at Homeless Connect

THE annual Translink Stuff a Bus campaign has celebrated another successful year.

The public transport company have the generosity of passengers, staff, local businesses, and schools for helping raise enough donations to provide 33,280 meals for those most in need. Translink set up food donation points in stations across the North, as well as hosting a donation event which saw one of its double decker buses filled with gifted food items.

The vital donations will allow FareShare NI to distribute nourishing meals to families, schools, charities, and community groups, helping those living in food poverty or facing financial difficulties.

The campaign was also given a welcome boost from local charitable organisation, The Lightbody Foundation, which donated £10,000 towards the worthy appeal.