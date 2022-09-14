Tributes to Hollie Thomson who will be “such a big loss to this world”

TRIBUTES to Hollie Thomson have been widespread across social media platforms following the mother’s untimely death on Sunday.

Friends shared their heartbreak and sadness at the news and sent their condolences to Hollie’s family.

One friend wrote: “My beautiful wee friend taken too soon.”

Another commented: “Hollie had an infectious laugh, a regular visitor to my house when growing up. Such a big loss to this world.”

Hollie who was a teaching assistant had a young daughter. One friend said that Hollie was “a beautiful girl who was a wonderful mummy".

A GoFundMe page has been set up by friends of Hollie’s sister, Katie, to help the family with the cost of the funeral.

Friends Ruby and Lauren stated: “Hollie was adored by her family especially sister Katie and Little girl Ayla. No family when dealing with the loss of a loved one should have to pay the cost of a funeral as well as burying a loved one. Therefore, if you feel you would like to make a small contribution to help towards the burial of Hollie it would be greatly appreciated by all.

“Hollie's family and circle of friends are devastated by her passing and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Hollie will know how wonderful she was, we are all thinking of her family and friends and this devastating time.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Áine McCabe has said there is shock in the local community following Hollie's death on Sunday morning.

“Police are now investigating the death on suspicion of murder.

“I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward to the police.”

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin has stated: “I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 626 of 11/09/22.”