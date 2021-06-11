Tributes paid as Jean McBride, who led justice campaign for murdered son Peter, passes away

CAMPAIGNER: Jean McBride pictured on the 20th anniversary of her son, Peter's death in 2012

TRIBUTES have been paid to the campaigning mother of a teenager who was shot dead by the British Army almost 30 years ago.

Jean McBride, whose son Peter (18) was killed in September 1992, died on Monday, aged in her late 60s.

The father-of-two was shot dead by two Scots Guards on patrol near his New Lodge home.

The soldiers’ claims that he had been carrying a bomb were dismissed in court.

During their trial in 1995, James Fisher, then 24, from Ayrshire and Mark Wright, then 19, from Arbroath claimed that they thought the teenager was carrying a coffee jar bomb when they stopped him.

They shot him twice in the back as he ran away from their patrol. However, no weapon was found after the shooting.

The two were convicted of his murder and sentenced to life imprisonment but released by the parole board in 1998.

The Army later decided that Wright and Fisher could continue their military careers in the services under an 'exceptional circumstances' clause.

In 1999 Mrs McBride won a Northern Ireland High Court challenge against the decision to allow the two soldiers back in the Army.

The case was reconsidered by a reconvened Army board in 2000 but they refused to overturn the decision.

The board ruled that the men had made an "error of judgment", and that they should therefore escape dishonourable discharge on the grounds of "exceptional circumstances".

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said on Twitter: “It is really sad news to hear that Jean McBride has died”.

“A great campaigner for her son Peter murdered by the British Army, a good neighbour and friend.

“Thinking of Kelly, Róisín, Martha and all the grand and great grandchildren”.

Paul O'Connor from the Pat Finucane Centre paid tribute to Mrs McBride as an "incredibly courageous campaigner".

"She ensured that Peter's name was never forgotten," he said.

"Jean McBride was an incredibly courageous campaigner, she never gave up in trying to achieve justice for her son.

"She was very badly let down by successive governments, both Labour and Conservative.

"But she continued her campaign and I accompanied her on many occasions to Dublin and London and she never gave up.

"She ensured that Peter's name was never forgotten and lost.

"My heart goes out to her family at this very sad time."