NORTH BELFAST NEWS: Tributes paid to Darren after 36-year-old loses cancer battle

TRIBUTES have been paid to a North Belfast man who passed away last week following a seven-year battle with cancer.



Darren Smyth (36) from the Ballysillan area passed away in the early hours of Monday morning at the NI Hospice.



The father-of-two to boys, DJ (11) and Alexander (15) suffered from neuroendocrine carcinoma – a rare form of cancer that spread from his lungs to his spine, adrenal glands, eye and brain.



Back in 2018, Darren told the North Belfast News how he had created a bucket list of things that he wanted to do before his death, with his story touching many people.



It included meeting Steven Gerrard, legend of his favourite club, Liverpool FC, and his number one goal of marrying the love of his life, Jenna – both of which he completed.

He shared his experiences on the Facebook page ‘Darren Smyth’s Bucket List’.



Darren also embarked on a mammoth fundraising effort for a number of good causes and charities and raised an estimated £50,000.



Speaking to the North Belfast News, wife, Jenna said Darren has left a “legacy” following his sad passing this week.



“Ever since Boxing Day, he has been back and forth to hospital the whole time due to the pain he was in,” she explained.



“He was in for the last eight weeks solid but took a real bad turn on Sunday night there. I went up and stayed with him and just before 2am, he passed.



“Darren has left a legacy that I can’t even describe. I have been overwhelmed by the posts on Facebook and all the people phoning me.



“I have even had Liverpool Supporters’ Clubs on the phone and the Only Fools and Horses Association.



“Right up until his final day, he was fundraising. In the last year alone, he has raised over £14,000. I would say over the last seven years that total is close to £50,000.



“The last year has been very tough. Last August, he took a bad infection and we were told to expect the worst but he battled through then.



“It has really been up and down ever since Christmas.”

DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of Darren’s passing.

“I am deeply saddened to hear that Darren Smyth passed away during the night after a long battle with cancer,” he said.



“His grit, determination and fighting spirit was nothing short of inspirational. I’ve never seen and probably never will see such a strong and courageous fighter as I did in Darren.



“My thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy go out to his family, in particular, Jenna and their two young sons who remained steadfast and determined throughout his courageous battle. May God give them the strength they need over the coming days and weeks.”



Darren’s funeral will be held on Friday before burial at Roselawn Cemetery, with donations welcomed to the Northern Ireland Hospice.