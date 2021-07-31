Tributes paid to 'true gentleman’ and mainstay of Divine Mercy Prayer Group, Hugh Byrne

TRIBUTES have been paid to one of the key members of the Divine Mercy Prayer Group in North Belfast following his passing.

Hugh Byrne (69), who lived in Finaghy, passed away peacefully at hospital surrounded by his loving family last Wednesday (July 21) after a short illness.

Hugh was a much-loved and popular key member of the Divine Mercy Prayer Group. Founded in 2015, the group meets every Friday afternoon at 3pm at Sacred Heart church in Glenview Street.

The worship group helps those suffering with suicidal thoughts and addictions, using faith as a form of help.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Stephen McCloskey from the group said Hugh will be remembered for having time for everybody he met.

“He came over every Friday religiously over the last five years for the Divine Mercy Prayer Group,” he said. “He was the one of the main members of the group.

“Hugh will be remembered for having time for everybody and helping people out, especially young people with addictions to drugs and alcohol.

“He has that gifted natural talent of approaching people. He was a gentleman.

“He was also one of the main organisers of the Cursillo weekend which was a big part of his role in the group.

Hugh Byrne (third from left) and the Divine Mercy Group

“We also spent a week together with some other members of the group out in Međugorje in August 2018.”

Hugh was also a familiar face at Clonard Monastery and also helped out every Sunday morning at Musgrave Park Hospital.

“Hugh was also a regular visitor to Clonard Monastery. He spent many of his mornings there and would be well-known by people,” continued Stephen.

“He was very well-liked. I remember one time at Clonard and he was blocking the aisles because so many people were greeting him and shaking hands with him.

“He also joined Father Adrian Eastwood from Musgrave Park Hospital and Chaplaincy every Sunday morning.

“He volunteered to bring elderly patients from Meadowlands to Mass in the Hospital Church and gave out prayers and leaflets. He also worked tirelessly during lockdown, bringing Holy Communion to people.

“This was the type of man he was – always willing to help out other people.

“Myself and another member of the group, Thomas Stewart went to see him last Tuesday, hours before he passed and we prayed to the Divine Mercy Chapel together. Jesus said in the diary of St Faustina of the Divine Mercy that when this is said by the bedside of a dying person, I will not stand as the just judge but the merciful saviour.

“It was a very moving experience. Everything fell into place for ourselves and the family to be there in his final hours.”

Hugh is survived by his beloved wife, Anne and was a loving father to his children John, Andrea, Lynsey, Justine and Kerry-Lee.

His Requiem Mass took place on Tuesday at St Michael the Archangel Church, celebrated by Fr Frank Trias followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.