Tributes pour in for Robert Laverty – "the heart of the Dairy Farm"

TRIBUTES have poured in for Robert Laverty, the owner of a popular West Belfast newsagents, who died last Wednesday.

Robert tragically died following a two-vehicle crash on the Moira Road near Crumlin in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Requiem Mass was held at Mater Dei Church, Crumlin on Monday morning.

Robert was the owner of Newsflash newsagents in the Dairy Farm on the Stewartstown Road. Business owners within the Dairy Farm have described Robert as the heart of the Dairy Farm, paying tribute to a man who will be “missed by everyone".

Community signs book of condolences outside Newsflash store

A book of condolences has been opened at the front of his Newsflash shop, where the community have been writing messages all week and sharing memories of Robert.

Stacey Flynn of Stacey’s Closet said: “He had such a big heart. He was the heart of the Dairy Farm and he still will be. It will not be the same without him. His shop has never been closed, not one day since this centre opened.

Gerard Mallon of West Wellbeing said: “For over 30 years, Robert has provided a service for the people of Colin. Having opened our doors in November 2021, members of our staff struck up a great relationship with him. Our deepest sympathy to his family.

Paula and Jackie of the Little Belfast Furniture Shop said Robert had a “heart of gold".

Saddened to hear the awful news that my friend Robbie Laverty died in a car accident. Robert was a former republican prisoner who served time in the cages of Long Kesh (photo of Robbie in cages on left sitting) and the H Blocks.

Rest in Peace my dear friend 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/zncRhwe4lk — Paul Butler (@PolDeBuitleir) May 31, 2023

Robert was a highly respected republican who served two terms in jail during the conflict. Speaking with the Andersonstown News, Desy Collins paid tribute to Robert’s commitment to the republican movement.

“Robby was born in Tyrone and when the family were young moved to Ballycastle, where his father owned a local hotel and was an independent councillor. His family then moved to Belfast and lived in the Lenadoon area and due to the conflict during the early 1970’s – and being such a committed person – got involved in the republican struggle,” Desy said.

Dairy Farm businesses pay tribute to the "heart of the Dairy Farm"

“Robby served an initial jail term in the Cages of Long Kesh when he received a 10-year sentence. Upon his release he returned to active service. During this period, I got to know him in the republican movement. Robby was arrested again in 1983 and I was arrested a few months later, we both received 15-year sentences.

“Following his release from the H-Blocks in 1990 he eventually married and had a son and settled down. Robby very much maintained his republican beliefs and was a supporter of the peace process.

“Robby had just turned 74. He was such a family man; his son would have been the apple of his eye. Every time I was in Belfast, I would have made a point to call in to the Dairy Farm and see him. Everyone who came into that shop had the banter with him and knew him well. All the old republicans would have drifted in too. From the kids to the pensioners, everybody loved Robby.”

Dairy Farm Supervalu staff member Dominic also shared how he first met Robert in Crumlin Road Jail in 1983.

“I knew Robert before I worked in Supervalu. I first met him in Crumlin Road Jail in 1983. It was his second time in prison. We were together for the next six or seven years. I then met him when I got out and I began to work here.

“He was very much part of the furniture here and we got on very well because we knew each other. He was a very sound, affable man, always busy with his head down working away. He loved his ex-prisoner friends calling in to say hello. A friendship forged in jail for life. He’s going to be missed by everyone here and of course the biggest loss to his wife and his son.”