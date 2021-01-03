Trócaire pays tribute to public for backing 'justice journey'

Irish overseas development charity Trócaire has hailed the support of the Belfast public as ‘magnificent’ in a year which has seen so many challenges for the global population.

Trócaire’s Head of Region Siobhán Hanley said: “This has been a year like no other with Covid dominating our lives. Our whole way of life has been disrupted, in ways that we could never have imagined possible.

“Over 1.5 million people have lost their lives to the virus, an enormous human tragedy. Global lockdowns have put the brakes on the world’s economy and this has had devastating effects for people, especially in the poorest countries of the world. As we head into 2021 over 270 million people are facing hunger, that’s double the number since last year, due to the impact of Covid and drought.”

The pandemic has had other serious effects.

“Women and girls have been particularly affected as violence against women has increased during the pandemic. The pandemic has also been used as a ‘smokescreen’ by many repressive regimes to clamp down on human rights.

“Despite calls for a global ceasefire during Covid, conflicts have continued apace and violence and oppression have forced people to flee for their lives. This year we passed a grim new milestone, for the first time there are over 80 million people in the world who have been forced from their homes.”.

Yet there is cause for hope, according to Siobhán.

“The fact that we now have Covid vaccines means that we can begin to hope that the end is in sight for the pandemic. The development of a vaccine so quickly is an inspiring story of human ingenuity and collective effort. It shows that if we have enough energy, political will and shared resources, we could rally together to tackle other global issues such as hunger and climate change.

📸20 incredible images from 2020 📸: From the Beirut explosion, to drought in Zimbabwe, to Covid's impact on communities across the world - these are our most striking & powerful photographs from what has been an exceptional and challenging yearhttps://t.co/Ev3GK7qyHX — Trócaire (@trocaire) December 30, 2020

“Our work in N Ireland this year has been incredibly difficult with many outreach activities, particularly during our Lenten and Christmas appeals, having to be cancelled.

“Despite this our supporters in Belfast and right across Ireland responded magnificently and showed the solidarity and compassion for others that we are renowned for around the world and of which we should be very proud.

“As we end this year, we can start to envision not just what a better, fairer world should look like, but how we can use the collective pooling of ingenuity, resources and political will that delivered a vaccine in record time to tackle the major problems of our times.

“As always, with the support of people in Belfast, Trócaire continues to support some of the poorest people in the world to achieve change locally, while also campaigning to challenge the root causes and global rules that prevent people from living lives free from poverty, injustice, gender inequality and human rights abuses.

“Thank you for being with us on our journey for justice.”