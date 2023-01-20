De-stressing at Tullymore Wellbeing Day

AN Andersonstown community group have held a mindfulness day to combat the effects of Blue Monday.



The Upper Andersonstown Community Forum invited the local community to join them for a series of holistic therapies and workshops including massage and stress management.



Christine Polland, Life Coach and Mentor at the community forum, said that the event was a great success.

THERAPIES: There were a number of therapies on offer alongside sessions on stress management and nutrition



“It has been a bit manic but it is brilliant and there has been a steady flow of people coming through and trying out a range of different therapies,” she said.



“We have five therapists offering their services and we have a girl doing Bach Flower Remedies which has been quite popular.



“Our service users have been accessing eight separate workshops throughout the day and they have enjoyed every aspect of it.”

QUEUE: A large number of local residents turned up to register for the free therapies



Michael George, director at the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum added that the event had been a huge success.



“We have a waiting list for the therapies which is phenomenal," he said.



“This is statistically the most depressing week of the year with people’s bills and the cost of living. It is great that people can come here, make use of the therapies and hopefully we can alleviate a lot of the stress they are feeling.



“Events such as this are what we are about here at Tullymore.



“It is providing a service to this community and people who are feeling a bit down. We are here to give people a bit of positivity.”