Turf Lodge pensioner 'living in fear' after window smashed

A TURF Lodge pensioner says he is "living in fear" in his own home after being targeted by youths.

James McConville (68), from Norglen Parade, says he has been targeted by youths on and off for over 40 years but says the latest spate of anti-social behaviour has forced him to speak out.

Shortly after 9.35pm last Wednesday, a front window in James' house was smashed. Police say that a number of young people were seen in the area at the time the incident took place.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, James said: "This has been going on 40 years on and off but this is the worst it has ever been. They are coming every night. They throw stones as hard as they can at the house.

"There are 14-16-year-old kids. I don't know if they are from the area or not. Where are their parents? I don’t know why I am being targeted. I have tried to ignore it but I can’t sleep or anything.

"I am living in fear in my own home. I am scared stiff. I have no heart for this house anymore. I just wish I could move out."

Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a report of criminal damage.

Sergeant McKay said: “Enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone with any information which might assist us to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1854 of 26/06/24.

"I am appealing to parents to know where your children are and advise them against becoming involved in anti-social behaviour. We all have a responsibility to help make where we live safer for everyone. Reporting crimes or incidents that impact on your quality of life helps focus our patrols where they are needed and take positive action.

"Our officers also continue to provide a visible policing presence throughout West Belfast. We constantly monitor crime trends and deploy our resources to the areas of greatest need and vulnerability."