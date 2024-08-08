53 anti-social youths ID-ed in North Belfast, two 15 year-olds charged

TWO 15 year-old boys have been charged in relation to "ongoing anti-social behaviour" in North Belfast.

They have been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and riotous behaviour are are due to appear before Belfast Youth Court on Friday, August 30.

The arrests on Friday come after police appealed to parents to deter young people from anti-social behaviour.

Last week, the North Belfast News reported on anti-social behaviour at Girdwood Community Hub.

North Belfast Area Commander Chief Inspector Alan Lowry said a total of 53 young people have been identified as being involved in anti-social behaviour.

“We are aware of ongoing anti-social behaviour in areas of North Belfast. This anti-social behaviour has led to criminal offences, some disorder and hate crimes," he explained.

“We have engaged with a number of statutory partners to try to resolve the ongoing issues, as well as local community representatives, youth groups and the wider community.

"To date, officers have identified 53 young people as being involved in anti-social behaviour and I have written letters to them and their parents and guardians, highlighting the dangers and consequences of taking part in anti-social behaviour, which is leading to disorder and hate crimes.

Chief Inspector Lowry said 14 youths "have been taken down the formal criminal justice route" with files submitted to the public prosecution service and Community Resolution Notices issued.

“Some of the incidents we are dealing with include assaults on police, riotous behaviour, disorderly behaviour, possession of offensive weapons and criminal damage,” he added.

The top North Belfast cop called on the community to work with officers to take on anti-social elements.

“Patrols will continue and will also be increased in the area to deter further activity of this nature as the safety of local communities is paramount," he added. "We cannot deal with these issues alone, we have and will continue to work with a wide range of partners and the community to tackle not just anti-social behaviour but, all issues impacting the community of North Belfast."