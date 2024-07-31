Police appeal to parents after Girdwood anti-social behaviour

POLICE have appealed to parents of young people to find out where their children are after reports anti-social behaviour in North Belfast.

Officers were called to Girdwood Avenue before 8.10pm on Monday evening after reports of young people fighting and engaging in disorder. Police say the youths dispersed when officers arrived on the scene.

"Police maintained a presence in the area for a period of time, and there were no reports of any further issues," said PSNI spokesman Sergeant Shore.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing to identify those involved in the incident, and we would appeal to anyone with any information which might assist to get in touch."

Information can be provided by phoning 101 and quoting reference number 1708 of 29/07/24.

“I would appeal to those involved, and to their parents and guardians, to take time to think about the consequences of this sort of behaviour," added Sergeant Shore.

“I would also encourage all members of the community to report any and all incidents of disorder or anti-social behaviour to us – the more we know, the more we can do to support people and take positive action."