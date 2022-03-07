Two arrests in connection with Antrim Road chemist stabbing

TWO arrests have been made after a pharmacist was stabbed in North Belfast at the weekend.

Conor McAreavey, of Teague's Numark Pharmacy on the Antrim Road, was stabbed in the hand with a knife during the incident on Saturday.

Shortly before 5:20pm, it was reported that a male entered the pharmacy and produced a hammer and damaged a plastic window, and then stabbed Mr McAreavey in the hand with a knife.

The male then left the premises and made off towards the Hillman Street area following the incident. The suspect is described as being 6ft in height, of medium build and wore jeans, a dark coloured hooded jacket, brown framed glasses and a black facemask.

He was confronted by another male as he left the pharmacy, when he again brandished his knife. Police would like to speak to this male to assist with their enquiries as part of their investigation.

A 36-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were arrested by police on Monday in connection with the incident. Both remain in police custody at this time.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Conor said: "My hand is very sore but it is not preventing me from working. There is a bit of damage to the bone and there was a lot of blood," he said.

"I have a young girl, 21 years of age, a student, who was working with me and it was the first time she has experienced anything like that. I don't know if she will have the confidence to come back.

"All my staff will have to be on alert and we will have to up our security even further when we try to be as accessible as possible to the public."

Sinn Féin MLA Caral Ní Chuilin described the attack as “shocking" and "appalling".

Caral Ní Chuilín said: “I am shocked and appalled at the attack by a man armed with a knife on local pharmacist Conor McAreavey.

Hoping that Conor & staff are ok. Local people are sickened by this latest assault. Supporting our local businesses who have been there for us. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/75J9HcWq3x — CarálNíChuilín (She/Her) Deontóir Mé ✊ (@CaralNiChuilin) March 6, 2022

“The Numark Pharmacy has provided an essential frontline service to the people of the New Lodge and Antrim Road for many years now.

“They stood with the community right through the pandemic at great risk to themselves.

“The owners and staff should be able to provide these essential services without fear of attack."

Health Minister Robin Swann condemned the attack.

"Abuse or assaults of any kind on health and social care staff will not be tolerated," he said. "I was appalled to hear of the assault on a community pharmacist at the weekend.

"Pharmacists work at the very heart of our communities, providing a critical health service for everyone. They deserve our utmost respect and admiration.

"My thoughts are very much with the pharmacist and the wider pharmacy team."

Community Pharmacy NI chief Gerard Greene described the attack on Mr McAreavey as “horrible”, adding: “We utterly condemn this behaviour. An attack on a local community pharmacy team impacts lots of people who rely on us.”

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “Police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident or who may have dash-cam footage taken at the scene, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1395 05/03/22."

A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form here

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.