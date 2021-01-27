Uproar over pig farm plans in outer North Belfast

CAMPAIGN: A protestor at Antrim and Newtownabbey Council buildings at Mossley Mill

TWO controversial pig farm proposals in Newtownabbey have been given the go-ahead at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey’s Planning Committee.

It is proposed that an existing pig farm at Calhame Road be demolished and replaced with three units housing 2,755 sows, 235 “replacement breeders” and five boars and associated underground slurry and washing stores.

The proposal will see the new facility replace six units housing 4,200 pigs on the site.

The committee also considered separate applications for retention of an existing silo building, re-contouring of land including earth mounding, retention of existing plant and machinery and amendment to planning permission for a proposed pig farm and retention of development works beyond the previously approved site boundary at Reahill Road in Newtownabbey as well as retention of re-contouring of land including earth mounding/earth bunds.

Objectors believe that as many as 89,700 pigs will be produced at this farm each year stating that “pigs will outnumber residents by two to one in Newtownabbey”.

Protestor Harriett Moore-Boyd said: “On behalf of Newtownabbey Pig Factory Campaign Group, we are upset and heartbroken.

“This effectively means the greater Newtownabbey area will have roughly two and a half pigs for every individual in the greater Newtownabbey area once all the constructions are completed and stocked.

“We will look very closely at the decision, at the rationale and all the information behind it, and see what action we can take next.”

Commenting on the Calhame Road application, planning officer Joanne McKendry said: “The principle of replacing one pig farm with another is acceptable. It will not have an adverse effect on the appearance or character of the area. The level of odour is considered acceptable.

“There are no archaeological concerns and no concerns pertaining to traffic or road safety or other quality concerns. Matters pertaining to animal welfare are not considered to be determining.”

Alliance MLA John Blair raised his concerns over the environmental impact of pig farming.

“I object to the application based on concerns about the environmental impact of pig farming. Pig farming is known to produce excessive levels of ammonia.

“There is concern among residents of Newtownabbey that that it will severely affect lives of residents due to the scale of the proposal.”

Alliance councillor Billy Webb asked how there will be a “betterment in relation to ammonia” and was advised that an air scrubber system would reduce ammonia levels by removing the chemical before it is released and also that there will be fewer pigs.

The application was passed following a vote with seven councillors in favour, two against and three abstentions.

Councillors then proceeded to consider the Reahill Road applications.

A number of concerns were raised regarding the lack of opportunity to have an open file viewing and health and safety concerns from local residents. The applications were approved by six votes in favour, Antrim DUP Alderman John Smyth against and five abstentions.