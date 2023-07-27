Two West Belfast men graduate as firefighters

TWO West Belfast men were among 42 new full-time firefighters who recently graduated from NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

Michael Ferran and Eoin-Ro Wilson will now begin their careers as full-time firefighters in fire stations across the North.

The graduation ceremony was held at the NIFRS Learning and Development Centre in Boucher Crescent and the graduates were joined by their family and friends for the special celebration.

During their intensive Trainee Firefighter Course, the new firefighters have developed specialist knowledge and a wide range of practical skills, including tactical firefighting, using breathing apparatus, and responding to road traffic collisions and other rescues. They also learnt how to deliver fire prevention advice to the community.

NIFRS Interim Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Andy Hearn said: “This is a hugely important day for our 42 trainees as they graduate as Wholetime Firefighters. Our graduates should be extremely proud of getting to this day. They performed exceptionally well in a demanding recruitment process, and then have gone on to successfully complete our intensive Trainee Firefighting Course.

“Thanks to their hard work and the commitment of our Instructors, they are ready to take their places as Wholetime Firefighters on fire stations across Northern Ireland.

“Today’s graduates have chosen to become a firefighter because they believe in serving our community and working with others to make Northern Ireland a safer place. I wish them every success in what is a rewarding, interesting and meaningful career.”