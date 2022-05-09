Football jersey launch in aid of Ukrainian refugees

SDLP West Belfast Assembly candidate Paul Doherty has launched a Belfast-Ukraine solidarity jersey to continue his fundraising efforts with Foodstock.



The shirt which was launched at Clifonville's Solitude stadium was designed in conjunction with sportswear manufacturer O’Neills, with profits going to help Ukrainian refugees.



Mr Doherty recently visited Ukraine with aid raised through a drive at his West Belfast foodbank, Foodstock.



“My heart swelled with pride to see the support that the people of West Belfast and right across the North provided to help families fleeing unimaginable horrors in Ukraine," he said.

"People here have shown amazing solidarity in standing with the Ukrainian people who are being subjected to war crimes by Putin’s horrendous regime.



“As proud as I am of the response from the local community, I was heartbroken to see the suffering Ukrainians were experiencing during my visit last month. While we raised so much aid to help people, the need was huge and upon my return home I set about thinking of further ways we could provide help and support to the Ukrainian people during their hour of need."



Paul said that after talking to a few people and kicking a number of ideas around they came up with the concept of a Belfast-Ukraine solidarity jersey.

"It seemed the perfect way to raise money, while also showing our continued support," he added.

"I approached O’Neill’s to help design and manufacture the jersey and was delighted with the final result, a striking jersey in Ukrainian yellow and blue.



“I never cease to be amazed by the capacity of people in this community to come together and support those less fortunate. The people of West Belfast have been through some tough times themselves, but when the chips are down there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.

"When I visited Ukraine I was shocked at just how grateful people were to receive our aid and I was able to tell them that the people of Belfast and the North stood with them. It was a huge honour to bring back their thanks to the people in my community.



“I’ve been lucky to have great support in launching this jersey. I’ve received the backing of Cliftonville FC and sports stars and community leaders from right across West Belfast. It’s a chance for us to show we continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and to support them in the face of tyranny."

The jersey is available to purchase from Foodstock on the Andersonstown Road.