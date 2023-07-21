Ulster Rugby lashed over Kingspan sponsorship renewal

CONTROVERSY: Ulster rugby’s decision to extend Kingspan as sponsors has been condemned by Grenfell relatives and survivors

ULSTER Rugby's decision to extend Kingspan's sponsorship by a year has been condemned by bereaved relatives and survivors of the Grenfell tragedy.

Seventy-two people lost their lives when the blaze engulfed the west London tower block in June 2017. The business practices of Cavan-based company Kingspan were criticised in the Grenfell Inquiry. The firm said its products made up five per cent of the insulation at Grenfell and were used without its recommendation.

Ulster Rugby has confirmed a one-year extension to Kingspan’s on-shirt sponsorship, including on the senior men’s jersey and selected leisurewear in the upcoming season. The campaign group Grenfell United has branded the decision as showing “an absolute disrespect for all those affected by the Grenfell tragedy.”

“We have met with Jonny Petrie and his team multiple times during their previous sponsorship deal," the group said in a statement. "We urged him and the Board to cut all ties with Kingspan, including sharing with them a large file of evidence from the Public Inquiry about Kingspan’s contribution to our families’ deaths which speaks for itself.

“This same evidence was enough for Mercedes to cut ties with Kingspan for their Formula 1 team in 2021. Instead, Ulster Rugby have decided to disregard these facts, and not just cut previous ties, but to extend their deal.

“We urge all supporters of the club to stand with us and demand the Board reverse this decision. It is time that all teams across the sporting world start thinking about ethical sponsorship and not just money.”