Ulster Senior Football Championship: Antrim hoping to raid the Orchard

Antrim manager Enda McGinley insists the pressure is off his players ahead of Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship showdown with Armagh INPHO

Ulster SFC Quarter-Final: Armagh v Antrim

(Athletic Grounds, Sunday, 3.30pm, Live on BBC2)



THE ecclesiastic capital of Ireland plays host to Ulster’s rarest rivalry on Sunday as Armagh take on Antrim in the Athletic Grounds for a place in the Ulster SFC semi-final.

The sides haven’t met in Championship football since the-then All-Ireland champions Armagh defeated Antrim 0-15 to 0-12 in a round two Qualifier in Casement Park back in 2003.

They last met in the Ulster Championship in the 1982 semi-final with the Orchard County claiming a 1-20 to 1-6 victory in Clones.

The Saffrons won’t be arriving to Armagh on a wing and a prayer this weekend having claimed promotion from Division Four in their first campaign under new manager Enda McGinley.

In each of their three Division Four North wins, they claimed last-gasp victories with winning points coming from Ryan Murray, Paddy Cunningham and Tomás McCann against Louth, Sligo and Leitrim respectively.

In their promotion play-off against Waterford in Dungarvan, once again, they made life difficult for themselves by spurning a host of goal chances before Odhran Eastwood closed the game out with a composed finish to help Antrim gain a 1-15 to 0-11 success.

With promotion achieved, the Championship campaign now feels like bonus territory for Antrim and Sunday’s game gives them a chance to test themselves against Division One opposition.

However, McGinley has urged his players to “put their best foot forward” and try and put Armagh under pressure in their own back yard.

“At county level, the league is massive and especially at our own level – the League was our primary concern and is our main marker to see if we can progress or not,” said McGinley.

“For us, and I’d happily admit, the League was our priority for the year.

“The Championship then becomes a new challenge. It is a challenge to test ourselves against a completely different level of a team who will ask us completely different question and expose us to very different stresses than what we’ve seen at Division Four.

“It is a huge challenge and it is a learning opportunity. It is a good chance for the team, to a certain extent, with the pressure off to go and see what we can do against a team who are several levels above us in the pecking order.

He added: “The confidence boost from the League can be used to put our best foot forward.

“Fair enough, the chances of success might not seem overly big, but it is a brilliant chance for the lads take part in the Ulster Senior Championship – it is a brilliant competition. I can’t wait for it to be honest and I think the boys are looking forward to it too.”

Eastwood’s strike against Waterford came after Antrim squandered a series of chances to put the Déise away in Fraher Field.

Conor Murray missed a hat-trick of chances while Waterford ’keeper Paudie Hunt made a stunning save to deny Marc Jordan in the second half.

McGinley knows his side can ill-afford to pass up such chances if they arise on Sunday.

“I’m hoping that if we get one or two of those chances against Armagh, we might actually take them,” said McGinley.

“The old adage is that it is better to be creating them than not. From the stress levels on the sideline, it would be better to be taking them!

“Could we have been a bit more clinical (against Waterford)? Absolutely.”

Enda McGinley says Antrim must be clinical in front of the posts on Sunday

The results from the opening round of the 2021 Championship should also serve to focus Antrim ahead of their clash with Kieran McGeeney’s men.

Last weekend, Kerry defeated Division Two outfit Clare by 17 points Down, who retained their Division Two status, lost out to Donegal by 16 points.

Waterford bowed out of the Munster Championship following an 18-point loss to Limerick while Sligo (Division Four) suffered a 20-point defeat to a Mayo side who will be back in the top tier next season.

While Armagh have suffered surprise Ulster Championship defeats to Cavan (2016), Down (2017) and Fermanagh (2018) during McGeeney’s tenure, McGinley feels the current squad will be a tough nut to crack, especially after retaining their Division One status with an impressive 1-17 to 0-11 play-off win over Roscommon.

“They (Armagh) have progressed up through the divisions,” said the former Tyrone star.

“At times, they could have progressed faster and they took a second bite at the cherry to get up. As a team develops, I think they become more consistent in that regard.

“When I reflect on Antrim’s campaign as a team in development, we were up in games and didn’t quite finish them out or control them in the manner we should.

“For Armagh, they did what they wanted in terms of staying in Division One. They’ll know the next step is to push on and challenge for honours.

“To a certain extent, it is a free hit. It is Championship football and we’ve no intention of going out to make up the numbers and letting Armagh go on ahead to a semi-final with a light workout.”

It hasn’t all been plain sailing for the three-time All-Ireland winner in his first season as Antrim senior football manager.

On the eve of their League opener against a Louth side managed by former Tyrone boss Mickey Harte, the Saffrons lost the services of experienced duo Mick McCann and Mark Sweeney.

Ryan Murray, Declan Lynch and Tomás McCann have also been managing injuries throughout the League.

As Sunday’s Ulster SFC clash with Armagh looms, McGinley is sweating on the fitness of centre-forward Conor Murray, who tweaked his hamstring in training.

Portglenone’s Dermot McAleese was also taken off against Waterford following a heavy knock and is following return to play protocols. It is uncertain if either Murray or McAleese will be fit to feature against Armagh and McGinley, who is a physiotherapist, feels the condensed inter-county season has been far from ideal from a player welfare perspective.

A hamstring strain has left Conor Murray in a race against time to be fit for Sunday

“Injury concerns have been the biggest issue. Players have gone from zero to this level in a very condensed time-frame,” added the Errigal Ciaran clubman.

“From my own background, it isn’t something I’d particularly agree with.

“Last year, you had a three-month club campaign before the county Championship and, even then, you had injury issues.

“To do it in such a condensed time-frame this year hasn’t been ideal at all. It has been the same for every manager and you have to get on with the situation as it is.

“The time-frame is tight for all injuries and you have to do right by the players.”

In the absence of some experienced players, Antrim’s younger players have stepped up to the mark, something McGinley said was “exceptionally pleasing” and a number of players are in line to make their senior Championship debuts.

Luke Mulholland (Aghagallon) looks set to get the nod over Rossa’s Michael Byrne for the number one jersey while Eoghan McCabe of St Gall’s fared well in his first start against Waterford at right full-back and may hold on to his place.

Ballymena’s Conor Stewart has been the find of the season for Antrim and looks set to partner Portglenone’s Niall McKeever at midfield.

If Conor Murray misses out, Adam Loughran (Aghagallon) would be a like-for-like replacement, although McGinley may opt for his teammate Eunan Walsh, who would add a bit of physicality around the middle third.

While Armagh are missing Grange midfielder Ethan Rafferty, they aren’t short on options in that department with Niall Grimley likely to partner the returning Jarlath Óg Burns.

Ryan Kennedy is also likely to return to the full-back line and could be given the task of tracking Antrim’s leading marksman Odhran Eastwood.

Ethan Rafferty's injury could see Niall Grimley (pictured) play at midfield for Armagh

Despite having the likes of Burns, Grimley, Ciaron O’Hanlon and the O’Neill siblings Oisin and Rian to call on, Armagh have, at times, struggled to retain possession on their own kick-out and Antrim will want to put plenty of pressure on Armagh goalkeeper Blaine Hughes.

If they can win enough breaks, Antrim have plenty of pace in wing-backs McAleese and the in-form Marc Jordan to cause problems.

Eastwood, Conor Small, Ryan Murray, Paddy McBride and Ruairi McCann would give any back line headaches, but they need to gel and all deliver on the day.

It is huge ask for Antrim to take down a Division One outfit having spent the last four seasons in Division Four.

The Saffrons haven’t won a game in the provincial series since their 2014 win over Fermanagh in Brewster Park and they may need a kinder draw to end their winless run in Ulster.