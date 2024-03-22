United Rugby Championship: Ulster enter Shark-infested waters

Ireland U20 coach Richie Murphy begins his tenure as interim Head Coach at Ulster with Saturday's game against the Sharks in Durban INPHO

THERE is no easing in for Ulster's interim head coach, Richie Murphy, as he and his side get set for the first of two games in South Africa overt the next fortnight, beginning with the Sharks on Saturday (1pm Irish time, live on Viaplay).

A bonus point win over Dragons last time out under the temporary leadership of Dan Soper ended a poor run that would result in Dan McFarland's departure.

Although it's Challenge and not Champions Cup to come in Europe, the focus is now on the URC and Ulster aren't in a bad position, locked on 34 points with Edinburgh and Munster, six adrift of joint-second Glasgow and Vodacom Bulls.

Murphy, whose Ireland U20s came within a whisker of winning their Six Nations championship this year, has ambitions of securing the Ulster job on a full-time basis, so is keen to get off to a solid start.

"It's an honour," he said about taking the reins.

"My focus is purely on trying to help the guys move their rugby on a little bit over the next couple of weeks and try to build a little bit of momentum off the back of the Dragons win.

"Hopefully we can prepare the lads, just small little things and detail around the play. If we can nail a few of them, that would help us get over the line in some of those big matches."

Your Ulster team to face @SharksRugby in Durban tomorrow afternoon 👊🇿🇦



Watch live on @ViaplaySportsUK pic.twitter.com/CJnFsEOsQN — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) March 22, 2024

The Sharks have not exactly been taking the league by storm so far this year as they sit bottom of the pile with just one win in their 11 outings.

However, games against South African opposition are never straightforward and with such quality in their ranks as Bongi Mbonambi, Jaden Hendrikse, Curwin Bosch and Eben Etzebeth, Sharks represent a tough proposition.

Ulster have won their last six since a 17-15 defeat to the Stormers in the 2022 semi-final and have beaten the Sharks on the two previous occasions they met. That will instils a little bit of confidence but Murphy is taking nothing for granted.

"Going to Durban is a pretty daunting task," he insists.

"I know their league position doesn't say that, but if you look at the players within that squad they are extremely good. At some stage they are going to click, so I just hope it's not this week.

"From our point of view, the work that has gone in last week has all been about the boys playing to the space a little bit, quicker than they have done in the past; being able to get their heads up and see the opportunities that are there."