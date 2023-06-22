US Special Envoy Joe Kennedy officially opens St Comgall's

FÁITLE: Paul Maskey MP, Belfast Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Áine Groogan, US Special Envoy Joe Kennedy III, Head of NICS Jayne Brady and Gerry McConville, Falls Community Council with students from St Joseph's Primary School

US Special Envoy for the North, Joe Kennedy, officially opened St Comgall’s today in West Belfast.

The landmark former school building has been completely restored and repurposed to provide for a multi-purpose centre and event space including new offices, conference and exhibition facilities and a café, facilitating local businesses.

A welcome from local school children

The multi-million-pound transformation was jointly funded by The Executive Office and Belfast City Council. Funding for the project included £3.65 million from the Northern Ireland Executive’s Social Investment Fund under its Delivering Social Change Framework and £3.5 million from Belfast City Council.

The stunning Grade B1-listed building on Divis Street was restored on behalf of Falls Community Council.

A delighted Director of Falls Community Council, Gerry McConville, said: “It is great to see the magnificent restoration of St Comgall’s/Ionad Eileen Howell which has been brought back to community use. The centre will bring economic and social opportunities to the area and indeed Belfast as a whole. The newly opened facilities have the community at its heart and is a symbol of a local community with a vision for a bright future.”

Joe Kennedy fist pumps a West Belfast pupil

Belfast Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Áine Groogan, said it is fantastic to see "historically significant buildings like St Comgall’s being sympathetically restored and brought back to life".

"I congratulate Falls Community Council for having the vision to restore and repurpose the building, and everyone who has worked tirelessly on the project over the years to make it happen. St Comgall's is now a fantastic resource for the community which has been preserved for future generations to enjoy.”

Speaking at the event, Joe Kennedy described the redeveloped St Comgall’s facility as “an extraordinary asset".

“With this dedication today Belfast is launching a new era for St Comgall’s. With space for offices, community meetings, art shows, café, historical exhibits of Belfast, St Comgall’s will serve local residents, artists, businesses and even draw a few tourists. New investments like this are central elements to Belfast’s prosperous future and speak to the promises made in the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.”

United States Special Envoy for the North speaking with St Joseph's pupils

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: “St Comgall’s carries with it an educational story, as it commits to not only providing opportunities to the local community but in attracting people from across the world to visit and spend time learning of this hugely inspirational journey.

"And as we embark on this exciting journey, let us remember that the launch of St Comgall’s is not merely the inauguration of a restored historical building; it is a symbol of our collective resilience and unwavering commitment for a better future for all.”