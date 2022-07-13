DUP welcome green light for pedestrian crossings in Newtownabbey

WELCOME: DUP Councillor Ben Mallon and Phillip Brett MLA at the Church Road entrance to the V36 park

NEW toucan crossings will be installed to improve pedestrian safety close to entrances of the V36 leisure facility and Valley Park in Newtownabbey.

The safety measures were recently approved by the Department of Infrastructure and have been welcomed by local DUP representatives.

Phillip Brett MLA said: "I am delighted that the Department have responded positively to the concerns of local residents and visitors to the V36, by progressing plans to install new toucan crossings.

"The Minister for Infrastructure has confirmed in written responses to me that the design work to provide a toucan crossing on the Church Road in the vicinity of the entrance to V36 Park is currently underway and it is anticipated the crossing will be installed and operational later this financial year.

"In a further response, the Minister has also stated that the Department are preparing to provide new toucan crossings on Prince Charles Way and on both O’Neill Road approaches to the O’Neill Road roundabout. In addition to this, proposals to install a new toucan crossing on the Shore Road to link Glas na Braden with Gideon’s Green are being developed."

Macedon DEA Councillor Ben Mallon added: "Improving pedestrian safety on the roads and junctions in the vicinity of V36 has been a priority for residents and local representatives for some time. This confirmation of new safe crossings for pedestrians, as well as cyclists, will be widely welcomed in the area.

"In particular, I think of the large number of young people coming on a daily basis to use the excellent facilities at the V36, including the new skate park.

"It is important that access is safe for our communities. I look forward to work commencing later in this financial year to install the crossings."