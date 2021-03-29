WATCH: Health Minister hints at widening of vaccine eligibility cohort as SSE Arena takes centre-stage

BELFAST’S SSE Arena is used to playing host to thousands of revellers as a concert venue and the home of the Belfast Giants, but now the vaccine roll out and the fight against Covid-19 take centre stage.



Once fully operational, the venue is expected to administer around 40,000 vaccines per week; today will see 1,864 vaccines distributed.

And speaking at the launch of the new facility, Health Minister Robin Swann said the added capacity would enable the rollout of the vaccine to additional cohorts. At present, only those aged 50 or over can avail of the vaccine.



The SSE Vaccine Centre will play a vital role in allowing Hospital and GP services to return to normal delivery as the vaccine distribution is streamlined.



Belfastmedia.com understands that the Vaccination Centre at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald is due to be wound down from 9 May and anyone who was due to have their second vaccine there after this date will now be seen at the SSE Arena.

Speaking at the launch of the centre, First Minister Arlene Foster said: “The opening of The SSE Arena as a regional vaccination centre is a significant milestone in the rollout of our vaccination programme.



“More than 726,000 adults have now received their first dose of the vaccine and the opening of the vaccination centre here will see that figure rise significantly in the coming weeks.



“I would encourage everyone who is eligible to get booked in, to help protect themselves, their families and our community.”

CENTRE STAGE: The SSE Arena will administer around 40,000 vaccines per week

That view was echoed by deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill. “Seeing this centre in operation illustrates yet again the amazing efforts by all parts of the Health and Social Care family. Efforts not only to deliver the vaccination programme but in every aspect of their response to the pandemic, as they have worked tirelessly to care for and protect our people. We are all looking forward to brighter days and every jab helps takes us further down the pathway towards a better and safer future.”



Also attending the opening of the new vaccine hub, Health Minister Robin Swan praised HSC staff. “The opening of this centre will enable the programme to expand at an even quicker rate and I hope to announce very soon that I will be opening the programme to additional age cohorts to allow more of those eligible to book their vaccination."



The centre is currently vaccinating anyone aged 50 or over and slots are still available.



You can book your vaccine on the Department of Health website.