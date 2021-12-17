VOX POP: Boosters and first time jabs at St John's GAC walk-in clinic

AS the Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to spread across Ireland and the vaccine booster roll out is extended to all adults, we visited Corrigan Park, home of Naomh Eoin GLC to speak to those arriving for their vaccine.



Arriving with her son, Julie Marinescu told us that she had been wanting to get her booster for weeks but this was the first opportunity that she had to get the jab.



“It is important. We want to stop people getting Covid but also because of Omicron it is the sensible thing to do. With the transmission rate of Omicron, it is grim.” she said.



Recounting her experience with antivax friends on social media, Julie added: “I got my two older children vaccinated in October as soon as they said that 12-to-17-year-olds could get vaccinated.



“I put a photo on Facebook and I was called a Nazi and all sorts of things when really these QAnoners and anti-vaxxers are like the Nazis.”

HESITANT: David McCormick said that he was happy enough to get the first two vaccines but was hesitant about the booster



David McCormick said that he came to get his booster as work was quiet.



“I know some people are hesitant and haven’t come forward for their booster. I kind of feel the same coming for it. I was happy to get the first two but I don’t want to be doing this indefinitely.



“I don’t have any concerns about the Omicron variant. While it does seem to be more transmissible, I am healthy and I am not too concerned about it.”



Paul Nobel and Collette Boyd arrived to get their booster together.

UNCONCERNED: Paul Nobel said that the data on the new Omicron variant isn't enough to cause him concern



Collette said that as they had received their first two vaccines, they felt that they might as well come and get their booster.



Paul said that he isn’t concerned about Omicron as the data hasn’t shown a high death rate yet.

CHRISTMAS: Collette added that she wanted to get the vaccine before the holidays



“My kind of push was that I might as well get the booster this side of Christmas as I was going to get it eventually and I hope that everyone else does too,” Collette added.



Paula Mullan felt that it was important to get the booster to keep everyone safe.



“We have all had Covid and it is not nice. There are also people out there who have lost family members and it’s hard,” she said.

EXPERIENCE: Paula Mullan brought her daughter to get vaccinated and spoke of her own experience with Covid



“Omicron is really concerning me at the moment and I haven’t really been mingling with people much. I don’t want to lose anybody, it would be too hard.



“I have taken by daughter to get her first vaccine today and she was scared. I myself am a needle freak too.



“My husband and I are fully vaccinated and we still caught Covid but we weren’t hospitalised which is the reasoning behind the vaccines.



“I am still trying to talk my 24-year-old son into getting vaccinated but he is working constantly and hasn’t had the time. Although I am happy now that I have managed to get my daughter Chloe vaccinated today.



“I talked my other daughter and her boyfriend into getting vaccinated too, so we are on the right track. We have to beat this thing.”