Viable pipe bomb device discovered during Antrim Road security alert

SECURITY ALERT: The scene on the Antrim Road on Thursday afternoon

A VIABLE pipe bomb device has been discovered following a security alert on the Antrim Road.

Cordons had been in place at Rosemount Gardens, Willowbank Gardens, Limestone Road and Hopefield Avenue on Thursday.

The Antrim Road re-opened late last night.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene and the device was made safe before being taken away for further examination

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Thank you to the local community for their patience and understanding while this public safety operation was carried out.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have any information which could assist with the investigation should contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 878 of 11/05/23.

"A report can also be submitted a report online using the non-emergency reporting form here."