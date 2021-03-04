VIDEO: Bobby Sands' diary to be read each day on the 40th anniversary of his fast

The Falls Commemoration Committee and Belfast Sinn Féin have launched an online video series to catalogue Bobby Sands’ prison diary.

As part of a range of initiatives to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1981 Hunger Strike, daily videos will feature readings from the diary that Bobby Sands kept during the first 17 days of his fast (1-17 March 1981).

They will be available on the Falls Commemoration Committee Facebook page as well the Belfast Sinn Féin Twitter, Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Sinn Féin MLA and former blanketman Fra McCann said: “Bobby Sands kept a diary for the first 17 days of his hunger strike in 1981, from Sunday March 1 until St Patrick's Day, March 17.

“It is now widely recognised as a classic piece of prison literature.

“Beginning on March 1 readers, many of them young people from the Falls, will each read a day from Bobby’s diary.

"Bobby’s friend and comrade Séanna Walsh will recite the last entry in Irish on March 17.

“The Falls Commemoration Committee have used the quote from Bobby, ‘Our revenge will be the laughter of our children’ as our inspiration.

“Forty years after the Hunger Strikes in 1981, we hope to introduce Bobby Sands and his diary to a whole new generation of young people.

“We would ask everyone, republican or otherwise, to tune in each evening at 7pm to watch and then share the spoken words of Bobby.”





